A: I feel a bit out of sorts, completely sapped of energy.

B: You don’t look well, actually, and your veins are popping out.

A: I just rode over on my bike, and it was really hot the whole ride, with no shade anywhere. It was really bad.

B: I reckon you have sunstroke. Sit and rest for a bit, and I’ll get you some salt water.

A: 我覺得頭重腳輕、全身無力。

B: 你臉色不太好耶,臉上的青筋都爆出來了。

A: 我剛剛騎車過來,一路上太陽好大,完全沒有陰影。超痛苦的。

B: 你大概是中暑了,先坐下來休息吧。我幫你弄杯鹽水。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: