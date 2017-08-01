Last week South Korean alcohol brewers and distilers released data which show that last year, HiteJinro Co. produced 1.7 billion bottles of its 360ml-size Chamisul soju. Since HiteJinro Co. holds approximately 50 percent market share of South Korea’s traditional distilled liquor market, it is possible to calculate that roughly 3.4 billion bottles of soju were sold last year in South Korea.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reports that, according to the statistics, South Korean adults consume an average of 1.62 bottles of soju each week.

Using the figure of 3.4 billion bottles of soju, since the over-20 adult population of South Korea equates to 40.15 million consumers, this means that last year each South Korean adult consumed an average of 84.7 bottles of soju, which works out at 1.62 bottles per week or 0.23 bottles every day.

The alcohol content of South Korean soju varies from between 17 to 20 percent and other famous soju brands include Cheoeum-Cheoreom and Good Day.

According to a representative of the industry, the long-term economic downturn in South Korea has led to a continued slump in sales of comparatively high-priced Western alcohol and led to an increase in the consumption of soju among the public.

南韓酒類產業上周發布的資料顯示，去年三百六十毫升裝「真露燒酒」產量為十七億瓶，根據真露燒酒約百分之五十的傳統蒸餾酒類市場占有率推算，去年南韓人的燒酒消費量約為三十四億瓶左右。

南韓聯合通信社報導，依據統計南韓成年人人均每週喝一點六二瓶燒酒。

三十四億瓶燒酒，由二十歲以上南韓成年人口四千零一十五萬人消費，推算出去年成人平均消費八十四點七瓶，也即平均每周喝一點六二瓶燒酒，日飲燒酒零點二三瓶。

南韓燒酒的酒精含量在百分之十七到百分之二十之間，知名燒酒品牌還有「初飲初樂」、「好天好飲」等。

業界人士指出，經濟長期不景氣導致價格較高的洋酒市場持續衰退，而做為大眾消費的燒酒需求呈上升趨勢。

