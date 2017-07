A: Did you write those New Year couplets yourself? They’re written beautifully.

B: Oh, really? Thank you. Calligraphy is an interest of mine. I’ve been doing it for years now.

A: No wonder you even write beautifully with a pen.

B: I think you just need to write slowly, then it will look good. For writing, patience is the key.

A: 你門上的春聯是你自己寫的嗎?寫得真漂亮。

B: 是啊,謝謝你。寫書法是我的興趣,我已經練很多年了。

A: 難怪你就連寫硬筆字也寫得很漂亮。

B: 我覺得寫字只要慢慢寫就會好看。寫字鍛鍊的其實是耐心。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: