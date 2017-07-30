Home / Bilingual Pages
EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Can you play a musical instrument?

B: I’m tone deaf. My elementary-school music teacher was really strict, and turned me off music theory.

A: Pity. You have a good taste in music, and nimble fingers, perfect for playing an instrument.

B: Good taste doesn’t necessarily mean you can play well, just like people who appreciate literature aren’t always able to write.

A: 你有會演奏的樂器嗎？

B: 我是音痴。我小學的音樂老師很兇，讓我變得很討厭樂理

A: 那還蠻可惜的。你的音樂品味那麼好，手指又很靈巧，一定很適合學樂器。

B: 品味好不見得就會演奏啊，就像會鑑賞文學的人不見得會創作。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

