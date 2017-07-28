The 2017 Ho-Hai-Yan Gongliao Rock Festival, that has been postponed due to tropical storm Nesat, was originally to take place at Fulong Beach in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District between today and Sunday. According to the city’s Tourism and Travel Department, as the music festival enters its 17th year, this year’s theme is “The 17th Festival, We Rock Together!”

As originally planned, Taiwanese rock bands Quarterback and Sticky Rice were to compete in a “music battle.” In addition to that, 17 guitarists of different generations, G.U.T.S., singer Cheer Chen and several other bands from other Asian countries were also to perform at the festival.

To encourage more bands to join the indie music contest, the New Taipei City Government has raised the prize money for the top three winners this year, and the grand prize will be increased to NT$400,000 (about US$13,100) from NT$200,000.(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

遇颱風延期的二○一七貢寮國際海洋音樂祭，原訂於今日至週日在新北市貢寮區福隆海水浴場舉行。新北市觀光旅遊局表示，音樂祭進入第十七屆，今年將以「海洋十七，我們一起！」為主題。

音樂祭原本邀請搖滾樂團四分衛及糯米糰擔任互尬的Battle樂團，並邀請第二天十七名跨世代的吉他手、兄弟本色、歌手陳綺貞及其他亞洲地區的樂團登台表演。

新北市政府為了鼓勵樂團勇於參賽，今年更加碼前三名獎金，頭獎由新台幣二十萬元增加到四十萬元（約一萬三千一百美元）。（中央社）