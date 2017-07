A: Oh, no. I just turned on the washing machine and I forgot to put any washing powder in it.

B: You only realised that when the wash cycle was almost up? Quick, turn the machine off and start again.

A: I have turned it off, but there’s still water in the washing machine. What should I do?

B: Choose the spin cycle and when there’s no water left press wash again.

A: 啊,糟糕,我剛剛啟動洗衣機的時候忘記加洗衣粉了。

B: 都已經快洗完了你才想起來。趕快把它關掉,重洗一次吧。

A: 我把它關了,但洗衣機裡面還有水,怎麼辦?

B: 先讓它脫水,等水都流光了再按洗衣吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: