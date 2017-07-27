The 2017 Universiade is almost upon us, and July 10 saw the official launch of Universiade carriages on the Taipei Metro Songshan-Xindian line. Carriages are themed on different sports, with sports information on the hanging straps, so that members of the public will be more engaged when the time comes.

Universiade Taipei 2017 will officially begin on Aug. 19, and the Taipei City Government Department of Information and Tourism, in conjunction with the Easycard Corporation, has added elements of individual sports to each carriage, based on the actual sites Universiade sports events are to take place in, so people can actually feel as if they are in the locations themselves.

According to the tourism department, the carriage interiors have been decorated with themes of sports such as athletics tracks, soccer, baseball, basketball, swimming and throwing events, so that passengers — be they seated or standing — can use the scenes as backgrounds for “forced perspective” photo ops.

In addition, the Taipei Metro has put up information about different events on the hanging straps, including the rules of the sports and various trivia, for passengers to peruse and absorb, in the hope they will be more engaged in the events later on.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

2017世大運將至，捷運松山新店線「世大運列車」七月十日正式啟動，車廂以不同賽事主題作為主視覺，甚至車廂把手也有運動知識，讓民眾未來觀賽時更有感。

世界大學運動會將於八月十九日正式開幕，台北市觀光傳播局與悠遊卡公司合作，以世運賽事現場為概念，讓每一節車廂都擁有不同的運動元素，民眾彷彿置身於賽事現場。

觀傳局指出，車廂內主視覺以田徑跑道、足球、棒球、籃球、游泳、投擲等運動主題，甚至當乘客坐在椅子上、站在列車內，只要拍攝角度得宜，就可以「借位」拍下精彩畫面。

另外，北捷也在手把上製作各運動項目的比賽規則、冷知識，讓民眾搭乘時能夠閱讀、吸收知識，日後在觀賽時能「更有感」。

（中央社）