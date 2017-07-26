EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Last month I was a bit liberal with the air conditioning. My electricity bill has gone through the roof.

B: Really. Have you been setting the temperature too low?

A: I always set it at 22 degrees. I can’t stand the heat.

B: If you set it that low, it’s not surprising your bill is so high. I set mine at 26 degrees and I use a fan. That way, it’s cool and it saves electricity.

A: 我上個月冷氣用太兇，結果電費超貴。

B: 是喔，你冷氣溫度定很低嗎？

A: 我都定二十二度，因為我很怕熱。

B: 你定那麼低，難怪電費會貴。我都定在二十六度，再加上電風扇，這樣涼快又省電。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: