On July 17, World Emoji Day, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg shared results from the company’s latest survey on emojis used on Facebook. The survey shows there are over 60 million emojis used on Facebook daily, and as many as 5 billion emojis used in private messages sent through Facebook Messenger every day.

According to the Facebook survey, the most popular emoji among Facebook users around the world is the LOL face with tears of laughter, with the “heart eyes” and kissing emoji respectively ranked second and third.

Interestingly, different countries tend to favor different emojis due to their cultures. The US prefers the rolling while crying emoji and Italy favors the kissing emoji. And while the UK loves the LOL with tears of laughter most, France is more keen on the winking face. Meanwhile, Mexico and Brazil share a penchant for heart eyes.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

七月十七日為世界表情符號日，臉書創辦人馬克祖克柏在個人臉書分享最新的臉書表情符號調查。調查顯示，全球臉書用戶每天在該社群網站上使用的表情符號總數超過六千萬，在臉書私訊中每天使用的表情符號更高達五十億個。

根據臉書官方統計，全球臉書十大最受歡迎的表情符號第一名是「笑到流淚」，第二名則是「心心眼」，而「飛吻」位居第三 。

有趣的是，各國最受歡迎的表情符號也因國情文化差異有所不同。美國人偏愛「笑到打滾」，義大利人最愛用「飛吻」，英國人喜歡「笑到流淚」，法國則而是熱衷「眨眼」，而「心心眼」則是最受墨西哥和巴西人歡迎。

(自由時報記者劉惠琴)