To “ensure children’s healthy development,” Internet giant Tencent Games on July 4 began limiting daily playing times on its smartphone smash hit King of Glory, putting an end to all-night gaming marathons for some Chinese kids.

As concerns grow in China that long periods online are posing a serious threat to the country’s youth, young players will now be restricted to one to two hours on the mobile online multiplayer battle game, which boasts 80 million daily users.

Investors didn’t seem to be too happy with the move, however, and the share price for Tencent, which is ranked no. 1 in the world in terms of revenue for games, dropped 4.13 percent, the biggest fall in a single day since February of last year.

Some 24 million young people in China are estimated to be internet addicts. Chinese state media reported in April that a 17-year-old gamer in Guangdong province suffered a type of stroke after spending 40 consecutive hours playing King of Glory.

(CNA, additional translation by Paul Cooper)

網路巨擘騰訊為「確保兒童的成長健康」，本月四日開始限制中國兒童每天玩智慧手機遊戲「王者榮耀」的時間，讓中國的兒童玩家再也不能通宵達旦打馬拉松式電玩。

由於中國對青少年長時間上網會構成嚴重負面影響的憂慮日增，這款號稱擁有八千萬每日用戶的線上多人競技遊戲，決定限制孩童玩家每天僅能遊玩一至兩個小時。

但投資人卻表示不玩了，全世界電玩遊戲收入排行第一的騰訊股票四日大跌百分之四點一三，為去年二月以來單日最大跌幅。

估計中國約有兩千四百萬名年輕人網路成癮。中國國營媒體報導，四月廣東省有名十七歲玩家在連續玩四十小時「王者榮耀」後，引發中風。（中央社）