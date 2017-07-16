Google will pay the British new agency Press Association US$805,000 (NT$ 24.15 million) as part of a project to develop an AI system capable of writing news stories, with the goal of creating 30,000 local news stories per month.

According to the British newspaper the Guardian, Google’s Digital News Initiative (DNI), which aims to support innovation in European digital journalism, will provide a grant of US$805,000 to help Press Association develop an AI system that can automatically produce news stories by compiling information issued to the public by parliament, law enforcement agencies and other government bodies.

The project, which is to be carried out next year, will be named Reporters And Data And Robots (RADAR). It will cover a wide range of topics, including crimes, health and employment. In addition to writing the news, the AI system will also select photos for the story.

The grant includes expenses for hiring five human reporters, whose job will be to verify the news sources, select the news to be covered by the AI system and edit their stories.

In fact, the Associated Press began using the AI software to produce stories on companies’ seasonal financial reports in 2014.

(CNA, translated by Tu Yu-an)

Google將資助英國聯合社八十萬五千美元（約新台幣兩千四百一十五萬元），開發能夠寫新聞的人工智慧系統，目標為每個月寫出三萬則地方新聞。

根據英國衛報報導，Google旗下致力於協助歐洲數位新聞創新的「數位新聞行動」基金，將在明年補助英國聯合社八十萬五千美元，開發人工智慧系統，能自動抓取政府、議會、執法等機構開放數據。

這項預計明年推出的新聞軟體開發計畫，名為「RADAR」，報導題材包括犯罪、健康和就業等，同時自動擺上照片。

這項計畫的經費也會雇用五名人類記者，工作為確認新聞來源、挑選RADAR處理哪些新聞並加以潤飾。

事實上，美聯社從2014年起就開始使用軟體，自動產生每季財報新聞。

(中央社)