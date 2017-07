A: The sun’s really hot today. Reckon the clothes must be dry already.

B: When did you hang them out?

A: Just after nine this morning. I washed the bed sheet and the duvet cover, and I can go get them now. We can use them tonight.

B: You should make the most of the good weather we’re having. The curtains also need to be taken down and cleaned.

A: 今天太陽很大,衣服應該已經乾了。

B: 你什麼時候把衣服晾起來的?

A: 早上九點多。我洗了床單和被子,現在可以去收,晚上就可以用了。

B: 趁這幾天天氣好,窗簾也應該拆下來洗洗曬曬。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: