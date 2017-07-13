On July 4 the UK’s Times Higher Education (THE) magazine published the Asia Pacific University Rankings 2017. Twenty-six Taiwanese universities made the rankings, with National Taiwan University ranking highest, at 33.

Since the region is increasingly demonstrating outstanding performance in higher education, the THE for the first time published rankings specifically for the Asia-Pacific region. It analysed the performance of universities in 38 countries, with more than 200 institutions from 13 countries making the final list. Of these, Japan had the highest number, with 69, followed by China, with 52, and then Australia, 35, Taiwan, 26, and South Korea, 25.

Phil Baty, who was in charge of the survey, said Taiwan excelled in knowledge transfer, but was weak in international outlook.

Baty said that, if Taiwan can be more outwardly focused, attract more international students and teaching staff and expand cooperation with overseas scholars, this would help it move up in the rankings.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

英國泰晤士報高等教育特刊本月四日公佈「二○一七亞太地區大學排名」，台灣共有二十六所大學上榜，台大排名三十三最高。

由於亞太地區在高等教育方面表現越來越突出，泰晤士報高等教育特刊首次製作「亞太地區大學排名」，分析三十八個國家的大學，最後有十三國兩百多校上榜。其中，日本有六十九校上榜最多，其次是中國的五十二校，接下來依序是澳洲（三十五校）、台灣（二十六校）、南韓（二十五校）。

負責這項調查的主編巴提表示，台灣在「知識轉移」上表現優異 ，最弱勢的指標則是「國際觀」。

他表示，如果台灣能夠更向外聚焦，吸引更多國際學生及師資，並擴大與海外學者合作，將有助於排名提升。

（中央社）