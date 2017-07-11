Home / Bilingual Pages
Tue, Jul 11, 2017　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: We’re going to be late for the movie. Shall we get a cab?

B: Taking a cab won’t necessarily get us there any faster than going by MRT. More than likely we’ll get caught in the traffic.

A: The traffic won’t be too bad this time of day. Getting a cab and going on the highway will definitely be quicker.

B: OK. I don’t want to miss the start of the movie. Right, let’s call a taxi then.

A: 我們快趕不上電影了，還是叫計程車吧。

B: 搭計程車也不見得比捷運快，搞不好還會碰到塞車。

A: 現在這時間不會塞車的。搭計程車走高速公路過去一定比較快。

B: 好吧，我也不想錯過電影開頭。那我們就叫計程車吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

