The EU took punitive action against Google on June 27, issuing the company with a record 2.4 billion euro (approx. NT$82.6 billion) antitrust fine.

It is the biggest fine levied by the EU in an antitrust case since it slapped a 1.06-billion-euro fine on US chipmakers Intel in 2009.

Although the figure sets a new record for a fine imposed by the EU, it is considerably lower than the maximum possible penalty of 8 billion euros under EU law. It is equivalent to 10 percent of Google’s turnover last year.

Google issued a statement on June 27 saying it respectfully disagrees with the EU’s decision and is considering an appeal.

The EU accused Google of giving its own online shopping service, Google Shopping, excessive priority in search results, which disadvantaged alternative price comparison services such as TripAdvisor and Expedia.

In a statement, EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager said: ““What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules. It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate.”

(CNA, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

歐洲聯盟上月二十七日對谷歌開鍘，祭出二十四億歐元（約新台幣八百二十六億元）的反托辣斯罰金，創下空前紀錄。

這項金額打破二??九年美國晶片大廠英特爾受罰十億六千萬歐元時，歐盟就壟斷案開罰所締造的紀錄。

儘管這筆金額創下歐盟罰款紀錄，卻仍遠低於歐盟規定的八十億歐元罰款上限，也就是谷歌去年總營收的百分之十。

谷歌六月二十七日回應說，不同意但「尊重」歐盟的決定，正在考慮上訴。

歐盟指控谷歌在搜尋結果中太過偏袒自家的網購服務Google Shopping ，對TripAdvisor 和Expedia等其他比價服務造成傷害。

歐盟執行委員會競爭事務執委維斯塔哲表示：「根據歐盟的反托辣斯法規，谷歌所為是非法的。它不讓其他公司有利用優點競爭以及創新的機會。」

(中央社)