A: I found a new apartment yesterday, not far from the office.

B: Congratulations. When do you move?

A: At the end of the month. I put a downpayment of NT$3,000 on it, but I haven’t signed the contract yet. The details will have to wait until after the contract is signed.

B: When you sign, does the downpayment become part of the deposit?

A: 我昨天找到了新的房子,就在我公司附近。

B: 恭喜你啊,什麼時候搬過去?

A: 月底吧。我付了三千塊訂金,但還沒簽約,細節要等簽約的時候才會談。

B: 簽約以後,訂金會轉為押金嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: