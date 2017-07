A: Would you like to come over to my place for a barbecue this evening?

B: Do you have a suitable outside area at yours?

A: There’s a large space on the roof of the apartment block, and I have a barbecue and some charcoal.

B: Great. So, let’s meet at a supermarket near your house, and we’ll go choose some food and drink.

A: 今天晚上要不要到我家烤肉?

B: 你家有適合烤肉的空間嗎?

A: 我公寓的頂樓空間還蠻大的,我也有爐子和木炭。

B: 好啊,那要不要約在你家附近的超市,我們一起去挑些食材和飲料。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: