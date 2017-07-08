The Dalai Lama was born on July 6, 1935, in northeastern Tibet. He is officially the 14th Dalai Lama, on a line continued through reincarnation of the original. He was discovered at the age of two, and recognized as the 14th of that line. Fleeing Tibet in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule, he set up a government-in-exile in Dharamsala in northeastern India. He now spends much of his time delivering talks and sermons on ethics, non-violence, peace and religious harmony, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his non-violent struggle for the liberation of Tibet.

The Dalai Lama have traditionally been both political and spiritual leaders of Tibet. In 2011 the Dalai Lama requested that he be relieved of the political leadership status, to concentrate on his role as the spiritual leader of his people.

He has also mused about whether the next reincarnation in the line of Dalai Lama should be recognized. If not, the official lineage would end with his death. In the event that it is decided to continue the tradition, he has said he will write clear instructions for how the search for the new incarnation is to be carried out, and warns against any entity making this decision, or accepting or recognizing his successor, for political reasons. This includes the People’s Republic of China.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

達賴喇嘛於一九三五年七月六日出生於西藏東北部。他是正式認證的由第一世不斷轉世下來的第十四世達賴喇嘛。他在兩歲時被找到，並被認證為十四世轉世。達賴喇嘛在一九五九年中國入侵西藏後反抗失敗，便在印度東北部德蘭薩拉設立流亡政府。如今他將許多時間用在演說及講道，提倡倫理道德、非暴力、和平及不同宗教間的和平相處。達賴喇嘛為維護西藏自由而提倡非暴力對抗，因而在在一九八九年獲頒諾貝爾和平獎。

傳統上達賴喇嘛為西藏的政治及宗教領袖。在二○一一年，達賴喇嘛要求解除其政治領袖之地位，以專注於其人民精神領袖之角色。

他也思考是否該繼續認證下一世轉世達賴喇嘛。若否，達賴喇嘛轉世的傳承將在這世達賴喇嘛離開人世後終止。若他決定延續轉世的傳統，達賴表示，他將會寫下詳細的指示，說明如何尋找新的轉世靈童，並警告任何政治實體－－包括中華人民共和國－－不得因政治原因代為決定、接受或認證其繼任者。

（台北時報編譯林俐凱譯）