A : I learned a magic trick yesterday. Wanna see?

B : Alright. When did you start learning magic tricks?

A : Not until recently. Now, watch closely. In my hand here there’s a NT$10 coin. I will make it vanish in the blink of an eye.

B : You flubbed it. I saw the coin drop into your sleeve.

A : 我昨天學會一個魔術,你要看嗎?

B : 好啊,你什麼時候開始練魔術的?

A : 最近才開始的。仔細看喔,我現在手上有一個十元硬幣,我會讓它瞬間消失。

B : 你穿幫了,我看到硬幣掉進你袖子裡。

