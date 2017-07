A: Have you taken the selected readings of the modern novel course?

B: No. I just went to one class to see what it was like. I decided not to take it after seeing the syllabus.

A: Why? Was there too much homework?

B: No, it wasn’t the homework. It was just there was quite a bit of overlap with the books I’ve already studied.

A: 你有修現代小說選讀嗎?

B: 沒有耶,我只有去第一堂課,看到授課大綱之後就不想修了。

A: 為什麼?功課量很重嗎?

B: 功課量其實還好,主要是選讀的小說和我之前修過的課有很多重覆的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: