Google Maps provides navigation services and real-time traffic information, and also allows users to search for restaurants and stores. Now a new function of Google Maps will enable users to view information on street level air quality, too.

At the beginning of this month, Google posted an air quality map on its official blog, showing air pollution levels for Oakland in California. On the map, pollution levels are color coded, with darker colors indicating higher air pollution levels.

The project to integrate Google Maps and air quality data has been jointly carried out by Google, the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) and Aclima since 2015 in a number of cities. Google Street View cars were equipped with Aclima’s sensing devices to monitor the levels of nitric oxide (NO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and black carbon in the air.

For the moment, the project will focus on cities in the US. In addition to the city of Oakland, Google is also collecting air quality data in California’s Los Angeles and Central Valley, although it has not yet released air quality maps for any places other than these.(Taipei Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

Google 地圖不只能導航、查詢交通路況、還可用來搜尋餐廳或商店，現在更新增顯示街道空氣品質的功能。

Google本月初在官方部落格公布一張空氣品質地圖，顯示美國加州奧克蘭市的空氣污染情形。地圖上，可以看到不同的顏色，顏色越深，表示該地區的空氣汙染程度越高。

這項整合地圖和空氣品質資料的計畫，是由Google、美國環境保護局、環境檢測器廠商Aclima自二○一五年起針對特定城市所合作推出，主要利用設置在Google街景車上的環境感測器，測量空氣中的一氧化氮、二氧化氮、黑碳排放物。

這項計畫目前以美國地區為主。除了奧克蘭市，Google也正在著手於加州洛杉磯和中央谷地蒐集空氣品質資料，但尚未公布其他地區的空氣品質地圖。(台北時報記者涂宇安)