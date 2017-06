A: I’m so sorry, I’ve broken the glass.

B: No matter, there’s no need to get up. I’ll go fetch the vacuum cleaner and bring some slippers for you to put on.

A: Thank you so much. I can see there are some broken fragments next to the cupboard. Be careful not to tread on them.

B: Oh, I can see them now. They’re easy to miss though: you’ve got really good eyesight.

A: 抱歉,我把玻璃杯打破了。

B: 沒關係,你留在座位上就好,我去拿吸塵器和拖鞋給你。

A: 謝謝你。櫃子旁邊也有玻璃碎片,小心不要踩到喔。

B: 喔,我看到了,不仔細點還真看不到。你眼力真好。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: