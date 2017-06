A: It keeps raining lately, it takes days for my washing to dry.

B: Yep, and even after the clothes are dry they will often smell mouldy.

A: It really is a big problem. I don’t have a tumble drier at home and there isn’t a laundromat nearby either. My only option is to hang the washing out to dry.

B: Doesn’t your apartment block have any communal tumble driers?

A: 最近常常下雨,我的衣服曬了好幾天都沒乾。

B: 對啊,就算乾了,也常常會有股霉味。

A: 這真的很令人傷腦筋,我家沒有烘乾機,附近也沒有自助洗衣店,除了用曬的也沒其他辦法。

B: 你住的公寓沒有公用的烘乾機嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: