Many people routinely wash eggs before refrigerating them. According to experts, however, eggs do not need to be washed and, in fact, washing may remove the protective layer on the outside of an egg or even promote the growth of bacteria. If eggs need to be cleaned, it is recommended you wipe them with a soft, dry cloth.

The Council of Agriculture’s poultry farming section chief Lee Yi-chien says eggs that have been washed and packaged do not need to be washed again, while unpackaged eggs that have not been washed can remain fresh for up to a month because of their natural protective coating. In other words, washing unwashed eggs would only remove their natural protective layer, thereby shortening their shelf life.

Chen Ming-ju, a professor at National Taiwan University’s Department of Animal Science and Technology, says that if eggs are placed in the refrigerator immediately after they have been washed, the moisture could promote bacteria growth. According to Chen, chicken droppings and dirt that attach to eggs often contain salmonella, which can survive in the refrigerator if the temperature is above 4 degrees Celsius. If eggs containing salmonella are placed next to leftovers or other food in the fridge without any protection, there is a high chance of salmonella infection.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

不少民眾習慣用水清洗蛋後，再放入冰箱冷藏。不過專家指出，雞蛋其實不需要用水清洗，因為洗過以後，反而會破壞蛋殼保護膜，甚至可能較易孳生細菌，建議只要用柔軟乾布擦掉表面髒汙即可。

農委會家禽生產科科長李宜謙指出，如果是已經洗選過的盒裝蛋就完全不需要再清洗；而未洗選過的散裝蛋因蛋殼的天然保護膜還在，最長可保存一個月之久，若用水清洗反而會破壞其保護膜，保存天數也會隨之減少。

台大動物科學技術學系教授陳明汝表示，水洗後的蛋殼若未乾燥就放入冰箱，容易孳生細菌。他說，附著在蛋殼上的雞屎、髒汙易有沙門氏桿菌。只要冷藏溫度高於4°C，沙門氏桿菌就可以生存，萬一冰箱又有剩菜等食物未做好隔離，很容易造成細菌感染。

(自由時報記者林彥彤)