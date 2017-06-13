EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I hate it when people walk their dogs off the lead.
B: Why? Some dogs are really well behaved, even when off the lead, they will still stick close by their owner.
A: I was bitten by a dog when I was little so I’m really scared of dogs, especially big ones.
B: Actually dogs are really good at assessing a person’s emotions;. They will usually only bite someone if they look frightened.
A: 我真的很討厭遛狗不繫狗鍊的人。
B: 為什麼？有些狗真的蠻乖的，就算不繫狗鍊也會跟著主人。
A: 我小時候被狗咬過，所以很怕狗，尤其是大型犬。
B: 狗其實都很會判斷人的情緒的，牠們通常只會咬看起來害怕的人。
English 英文:
Chinese 中文: