Many single women in search of a future spouse come up with a series of preconditions such as a high salary, the ability to fix electronic appliances or perhaps the need for someone with a kind and gentle personality. However, one netizen posted on the online bulletin board PTT that a friend who recently went to pray to the “Moon Elder” matchmaking god had one interesting prerequisite for a future partner: “Both his mother and father must be dead,” explaining it will save a lot of unnecessary hassle.

The post instantly sparked a heated debate on PTT. One netizen, who approved of the idea, said: “When I see how my grandmother treats my mother, it makes me think it would be better not to marry at all.” A second approving post read, “Sometimes parents will interfere too much, it’s so annoying,” while another person wrote: “These days many parents will even try to control their child’s spouse” and went on to say it would be better if every spouse had no parents, since the current generation isn’t willing to put up with these kinds of irritations.

On the opposing side of the argument, one poster said: “Sometimes your new family will actually help you out a lot,” while another wrote “Car — check, house — check, both parents dead —check!” Another netizen wrote: “It would be very sad for the man if both his parents were dead: it isn’t right for a woman to use this as a precondition of marriage just so she’s not affected personally.”

The debate later moved on from discussing the relationship between a husband’s mother and her daughter-in-law to an argument over Confucian values. However, the majority of posters agreed that, although the woman’s view is a distorted reaction to Confucianist traditions, no malice was probably intended, and it is just one individual’s personal preference.

許多單身女在尋覓另一半時，會開出許多條件，包括收入高、會修電器、個性貼心又溫柔等，但一名網友在批踢踢上指出，朋友去拜月老，開出的擇偶條件之一，是「父母不在世」，因為能省下很多不必要的麻煩。

貼文引發熱議，認同的網友表示，「我看我奶奶對我媽的樣子，就覺得寧願不結婚」、「有時候父母干涉過度確實很討厭」、「現在很多爸媽連結婚對象都要管」，直呼最好大家都不要有父母，因為現代人就是怕麻煩。

持反對意見的人則說，「有時候對方父母反而會幫你助攻呢」、「有車有房父母雙亡好棒棒」、「父母雙亡對男生來說是一件悲傷的事，女方只因事不關己，拿來當作擇偶條件並不恰當。」

從婆媳問題吵到儒家思想，大部分人覺得這種擇偶條件是傳統扭曲的價值觀，但應該沒有惡意，就只是個人偏好而已。

follow up

課後練習

1) Do you think the woman’s precondition for marriage is reasonable?

你認為那位女子提出的擇偶條件有道理嗎？

2) Why is it common in Taiwan for there to be friction between a husband’s mother and her daughter-in-law?

在台灣婆媳之間通常有摩擦，你認為原因何在？

3) Do you have any preconditions for a future marriage partner? What are they?

你自己有擇偶條件嗎？你的擇偶條件是什麼呢？