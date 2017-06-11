EVERYDAY ENGLISH

Home / Bilingual Pages
Sun, Jun 11, 2017 - Page 2　

A: The other day, I forgot to throw out the kitchen waste. The next day a load of fruit flies appeared.

B: Does your kitchen waste bucket not have a lid?

A: It has, but I normally dispose of it every day, I don’t bother closing the lid.

B: Although I don’t throw mine out every day, I usually close the lid so I don’t have a problem with fruit flies at home.

A: 我前陣子有一天晚上忘了丟廚餘，結果隔天就出現一堆果蠅。

B: 你的廚餘桶沒有加蓋嗎？

A: 我的廚餘桶雖然有蓋子，但我通常每天晚上都會丟垃圾，所以就不會蓋蓋子。

B: 我雖然沒有天天倒廚餘，但因為平常都會把廚餘蓋起來，家裡都沒果蠅。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 792 times.

