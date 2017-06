A: Have you got a mirror you could lend me?

B: Sorry, I don’t have one on me. Is there something wrong with your eyes?

A: I think an eyelash just fell into my eye, it really hurts.

B: Are you wearing contact lenses? If so, you really should wash your hands before touching your eyes.

A: 你有鏡子可以借我嗎?

B: 我沒有鏡子耶。你眼睛怎麼了嗎?

A: 我好像有睫毛掉進眼睛裡了,眼睛超痛的。

B: 你有戴隱形眼鏡嗎?如果有的話還是先洗手再碰眼睛比較好。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: