Home / Bilingual Pages
Sat, Jun 10, 2017 - Page 14　

World Environment Day
世界環境日

An Indian boy sorts through garbage next to a greater adjutant stork at a large dump in the northeastern state of Assam on June 4.
The greater adjutant is a huge bird of 145–150 cm tall, with an average wingspan of 250 cm.
The English name is derived from their stiff military-like gait; its local name, hargila, comes from a Sanskrit word meaning “bone-swallower.” They are scavengers, often seen on garbage dumps, feed mainly on carrion and offal, and are often seen with vultures.
The bird is itself listed as an endangered species and subject to conservation measures. The world population was estimated under 1,000 in 2008.
一名印度男孩在一大型垃圾場中翻垃圾，一旁立著一隻大禿鸛。六月四日攝於印度東北部阿薩姆省。
大禿鸛是一種高約一四五至一五○公分的大型鳥類，兩翼展開平均約有二五○公分，英文名為greater adjutant ，意為大副官，因為這種鳥行走的步伐就像軍人一樣。當地人稱這種鳥為hargila，源自於梵文，意為「吞食骨頭者」。此種鳥為食腐動物，常見於垃圾場，以腐肉及動物內臟為主食，也常跟禿鷹一起出現。
大禿鸛已列入應加以保育的瀕危物種，二○○八年估計其全球數量不到一千隻。

Photo: AFP
照片：法新社

World Environment Day (WED) is a UN initiative to promote global awareness and action for the protection of the environment, and to draw people’s attention to issues such as global warming, marine pollution, human overpopulation, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime. WED is held on June 5 every year. Each year, it has a new theme. The theme in 1974, the first year it was held, was “Only One Earth.” This year, the theme was “Connecting People to Nature — in the city and on the land, from the poles to the equator.”

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

「世界環境日」由聯合國倡議，旨在提高全球環保意識及促進環保行動，並喚起人們對於全球暖化、海洋汙染、人口過剩、永續消費、野生動物走私等問題的注意。世界環境日定於每年六月五日，每年都有一個新主題。一九七四年首次世界環境日的主題是「我們只有一個地球」。今年的主題則是「人與自然，相聯相生——城市裡土地上，由極地到赤道」。

（台北時報編譯林俐凱譯）

This story has been viewed 434 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top