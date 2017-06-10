World Environment Day (WED) is a UN initiative to promote global awareness and action for the protection of the environment, and to draw people’s attention to issues such as global warming, marine pollution, human overpopulation, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime. WED is held on June 5 every year. Each year, it has a new theme. The theme in 1974, the first year it was held, was “Only One Earth.” This year, the theme was “Connecting People to Nature — in the city and on the land, from the poles to the equator.”

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

「世界環境日」由聯合國倡議，旨在提高全球環保意識及促進環保行動，並喚起人們對於全球暖化、海洋汙染、人口過剩、永續消費、野生動物走私等問題的注意。世界環境日定於每年六月五日，每年都有一個新主題。一九七四年首次世界環境日的主題是「我們只有一個地球」。今年的主題則是「人與自然，相聯相生——城市裡土地上，由極地到赤道」。

（台北時報編譯林俐凱譯）