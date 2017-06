A: Recently I’ve been under a lot of pressure, I’ve had diarrhea every day.

B: It sounds to me like it could be Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Have you been to see a doctor?

A: Yes. But it’s really difficult to completely cure this kind of a medical problem with medicine; it’s mainly caused by stress.

B: Actually, my dog suffers from Irritable Bowel Syndrome too.

A: 我最近壓力很大,每天早上都拉肚子。

B: 聽起來像腸躁症的症狀,你有看醫生嗎?

A: 有啊,但這種病很難透過吃藥根治,主要還是壓力造成的。

B: 我的狗也有腸躁症。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: