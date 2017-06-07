Three years ago, Taipei Zoo launched a project to conserve and reproduce Taipei frogs. This year, the project has seen a significant rise in the number of eggs produced by the captive frogs as well a high hatching rate.

Taipei frogs are small and slender. While adult female Taipei frogs can grow to approximately 4cm from snout to vent, adult males can grow to about 3cm long. The frogs — which have two unique stripes on their back resembling shoulder straps — have become hard to find in the wild in recent years due to shrinking habitats and the threat of pesticides.

In order to prevent Taipei frogs from becoming extinct in the wild, three years ago Taipei Zoo began a project to conserve and reproduce them. The zoo is currently home to 246 Taipei frogs. Since March, eight Taipei frogs at the zoo have become pregnant. One of them laid as many as 1,001 eggs in one time, setting a new record for the conservation project. Of all the eggs produced by the frogs as part of the project, as many as 89.9 percent have hatched.

Eric Tsao, the zoo’s spokesman, says that the breeding season of Taipei frogs is expected to last until August or September, adding that the zoo will release the frogs into the wild once it has reproduced enough of them, and found a suitable habitat.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

台北市立動物園三年前啟動台北赤蛙保育繁殖計畫，今年圈養的赤蛙族群在產卵量、孵化率大幅提升。

台北赤蛙體型瘦長，屬於小型蛙類，雌性成蛙身長約為四公分，雄性成蛙約為三公分，背部有著像是穿上「吊帶」的特殊條紋。近年因棲地縮減，加上農藥的毒害，野外已很難找到台北赤蛙的蹤跡。

為使台北赤蛙能在野外永續存活，動物園三年前起展開保育繁殖計畫。動物園目前飼有二百四十六隻台北赤蛙。今年三月起，陸續有八隻雌蛙懷孕，其中一隻雌蛙一次就產了一千零一顆卵，突破往年紀錄，孵化率也高達百分之八十九點九。

動物園發言人曹先紹說，台北赤蛙繁殖期預計到八、九月，等到數量足夠並找到適合的野外棲地就會野放。

(自由時報記者張議晨)