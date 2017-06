A: It’s my niece’s birthday soon, but I haven’t a clue what present to give her.

B: How old is she?

A: Six. At that age girls should be into Barbie dolls, no?

B: Children usually become bored of playing with Barbie dolls after a few days. Why not give her a book or some Lego.

A: 我姪女生日快到了,但我一直想不到該送她什麼禮物好。

B: 她幾歲?

A: 六歲,那個年紀的小女孩應該都喜歡玩芭比娃娃吧?

B: 芭比娃娃小孩子常常玩幾天就膩了,送她書或樂高吧!

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: