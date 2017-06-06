The fortnight-long golden shower tree flower festival kicked off on Sunday at Tainan’s Hutoupi Scenic Area. The park’s authorities have laid on a range of activities to entice visitors, including musical performances, cricket fighting, canoeing and stand up paddle boarding tasters. Visitors who come wearing yellow clothing will receive 50 percent off the price of their entry ticket.

Director of the Hutoupi Scenic Area administration office, Huang Mao-jung, says there are over 400 golden shower trees within the area, which have been regularly planted since 1976. Every year during the flowering season, clusters of the trees’ drooping golden flowers are swept up by the breeze and fall to the ground in a shower of “golden rain,” which makes for a poetic and romantic scene that is not to be missed, says Huang.

Because the Hutoupi Scenic Area is a reservoir and water conservation area, its soil is relatively moist. This means that the golden shower tree flowering season starts roughly two weeks later than in other areas of the country, says Huang, which makes June the prettiest time of the year to visit. This year’s festival will run until June 18.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

虎頭埤風景區阿勃勒花季已於週日登場，為期半個月，園方規劃音樂表演及鬥蟋蟀、獨木舟與立式划槳體驗等活動攬客，遊客穿黃色服裝，可享半票進場優惠。

風景區管理所主任黃茂容說，虎頭埤的阿勃勒超過四百株，是民國六十五年陸續栽種，每到開花期間，垂吊的金黃花串在風勢吹拂下，都會落起黃金雨，詩意又浪漫，民眾不要錯過。

黃茂容分析，虎頭埤因為水庫的涵養，土壤較為濕潤，園區內阿勃勒花期會比其他地方晚約兩週，六月是最美的時候。二○一七虎頭埤的阿勃勒花季活動持續至十八日。

(自由時報記者吳俊鋒)