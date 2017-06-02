Entertainer Chu Ke-liang died of colon cancer at the age of 70 on May 15. Chu’s management agency, Arjay International Entertainment, released the death notice, or obituary, last week, and announced that his funeral is to be held at New Taipei City’s Banqiao Funeral Home on June 20.

Chu was a legend in his own lifetime. Extremely popular early on, he later struggled with gambling and debts and went into hiding for 15 years, before successfully staging a comeback. When on his sickbed, Chu finally fulfilled his wish of being reunited with his daughter, Jeannie Hsieh, who is one of Taiwan’s top singers.

According to Liang Cheng-chao, a vice superintendent of the Taipei Beitou Health Management Hospital, colon cancer is closely related to one’s genes and dietary habits. Frequent consumption of grilled red meats, deep-fried foods, processed meat products, sausages and bacon may increase the risk of this cancer.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

藝人豬哥亮罹患大腸癌於五月十五日病逝，享壽七十歲。他的經紀公司爾傑國際娛樂上週發布訃聞，宣布六月二十日將在新北市板橋殯儀館舉行告別式。

豬哥亮一生傳奇，當年紅透半邊天，為了躲賭債跑路十五年後又復出演藝圈。而他最終也達成了心願，與女兒、知名歌手謝金燕在病榻前團圓。

台北市北投健康管理醫院副院長梁程超表示，民眾罹患大腸癌跟基因和飲食習慣有關。尤其愛吃燒烤紅肉、油炸品、加工肉類、香腸、培根等，都會增加風險。

（中央社）