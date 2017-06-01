According to the latest Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) survey on women and work, of the approximately 5 million married women aged 15 to 64 in 2016 in Taiwan, 2.21 million, or 42.76 percent, were not in employment. Of these, almost 95 percent had no intention of getting a job, with many — 46 percent — citing the need to look after their families as the main reason.

Among married women aged 15 to 64 in 2016, those who had a job and those who did not accounted for 2.96 million —57.24 percent — and 2.21 million — 42.76 percent — respectively, the survey shows.

Only 288,000, or 11.07 percent, in the age group neither working nor studying nor with plans to study intended to seek a job within 3 months.

Meanwhile, only 4.37 percent of married women in the age group who were neither working nor studying nor with plans to study expressed interest in employment. Of the remaining 95.63 percent who had no plans to enter the job market, 46 percent cited household chores and the need to take care of family members, such as children and seniors.(CNA)

主計總處公布最新「婦女婚育與就業調查」，大約五百萬個十五到六十四歲的已婚女性目前無工作者約有兩百二十一萬人、占百分之四十二點七六，其中，近九成五沒有意願就業，理由多為需照顧家庭，占百分之四十六。

調查顯示，十五到六十四歲已婚女性中，職業婦女計兩百九十六萬一千人，占百分之五十七點二四。已婚女性但目前無工作者計兩百二十一萬兩千人，或占百分之四十二點七六。

調查顯示，十五至六十四歲目前未在學也未準備升學無工作女性未來三個月有就業意願者計二十八萬八千人或百分之十一點○七。

其中，目前未在學也未準備升學無工作的已婚女性想工作比率僅為百分之四點三七，理由則以家庭照顧因素（含照顧子女、老人、其他家人、做家事）較多，占百分之四十六。（中央社）