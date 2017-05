A: I’m getting so frustrated with my wife. She never cleans up after herself.

B: Has she always been like that?

A: Yup. She won’t even clear away a used water glass.

B: Sounds like it will be difficult to get her to change her ways; you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.

A: 我太太真的讓我覺得很累,她從來不整理東西。

B: 她一直都是這樣嗎?

A: 是啊,她就連喝水的杯子都不會洗。

B: 感覺她應該不會變,畢竟年紀也不小了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: