A: Help. I need your advice.

B: What’s the matter?

A: My ex-boyfriend says he wants me back, but he cheated on me before, should I trust him again?

B: If I were you I’d keep your distance: a leopard doesn’t change its spots.

A: 幫個忙,給我一點建議吧!

B: 怎麼了?

A: 我的前男友想要復合,但他以前曾經劈腿,我要再相信他一次嗎?

B: 我如果是你,就會和他保持距離,畢竟江山易改,本性難移。

