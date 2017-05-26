Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise — or Ah Tang Ge, a colloquial nickname expressing closeness in Taiwan — has fulfilled his promise to Taiwanese fans by visiting Taiwan for the fourth time to promote his new film The Mummy. Cruise, along with director Alex Kurtzman and actresses Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis, attended the Taiwan premiere at the Miramar Entertainment Park in Taipei yesterday.

According to Universal Picture Co., Cruise told fans when wrapping up his last visit to Taiwan in 2013 that he would return to the country to promote his future movies. Earlier this year, he took the initiative to tell the company’s US headquarters he would like to visit Taiwan again, hoping to thank Taiwanese fans for their support and recognition all these years.

The latest trip has made Cruise Taiwan’s most frequent Hollywood visitor. His previous visits were in 2000, 2001 and 2013. The new movie is scheduled to hit theaters in Taiwan on June 7.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

好萊塢巨星「阿湯哥」湯姆克魯斯兌現與台灣影迷的承諾，四度訪台宣傳新片「神鬼傳奇」。他昨天和導演艾力克斯克茲曼、女主角蘇菲亞波泰拉及安娜貝爾瓦勒斯，一起參加在台北美麗華百樂園的首映活動。

根據環球電影公司表示，克魯斯二○一三年在結束訪台行程時，曾承諾會再次帶著新作來台宣傳。今年初他主動向美國總公司表達再度訪台意願，希望感謝影迷多年來對他的支持和肯定。

本次行程使克魯斯成為訪台最頻繁的好萊塢巨星，他在二○○○、二○○一、二○一三年曾來台宣傳，新片預計六月七日在台上映。

（中央社）