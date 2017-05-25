With only 92 days to go before the opening ceremony of the 2017 Taipei Universiade, the Taipei City government on May 17 worked some magic in the National Taiwan Sport University multipurpose gymnasium, having transformed the gymnasium ordinarily used for competitive ball sports into a swimming pool.

Before, when holding major sports tournaments, most host nations would build a new venue. Here, Taipei has spent NT$178 million making a “movable” swimming pool in the gymnasium, and this will be made available to Taoyuan after the Universiade ends.

The swimming pool was made out of 150 high caliber galvanized steel plates covered in a waterproof PVC coating and secured with steel cables. After the pool is filled with water, the size can be changed so it meets international competition standards. The assembly took 60 days to complete, and has passed Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA, International Swimming Federation) and Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU, International University Sports Federation) authentication.(Liberty Times, translated by Paul Cooper)

距離二○一七年台北世大運開幕剩下九十二天，台北市政府五月十七日在國立體育大學綜合體育館變魔術，將平時進行球類競技的體育館變成了游泳池。

過去，為了舉辦大型運動賽事，主辦國大多興建新場館，這回台北花一億七千八百萬元在國體大體育館放上「活動式游泳池」，等世大運落幕後將轉交桃園地方使用。

這座泳池由一百五十片高品質鍍鋅鋼板搭配PVC防水布，由鋼索固定而成，且在注水後，還能進行尺寸微調，以達國際競賽標準。歷經六十天的組裝，總算大功告成，也通過國際游泳總會及國際大學運動總會認證。（自由時報）