On May 15 the ransomware virus WannaCry was released, attacking at least 200,000 computers across over 150 countries. Ransomware is often transmitted via email or Web pop-ups, with infected computers being locked up and text appearing on the screen demanding users to send money within a certain amount of time, otherwise the data on the computer will be destroyed.

So what should computer users do to avoid ransomware attacks? Data security experts have suggested the following five methods.

First of all, constantly upgrade your software to the latest versions. Hackers often launch attacks against software security loopholes announced by Microsoft. The fix for the software vulnerability the WannaCry ransomware attacked was released back in March. None of the computers that were attacked had been updated with the fix.

Secondly, people ought to install antivirus software, which can detect viruses and remove malware. However, this anti-virus software should also be regularly updated.

Next, be wary of suspicious emails and pop-ups. Most viruses are spread through phishing emails and pop-ups, and computers are infected when people click on these out of curiosity. Avoid clicking on Web addresses you are unsure of.

Fourthly, create back-ups of your data. If your data has been backed up then there’s no need to fear ransomware. In the event that your computer gets infected, all you need do is re-install your operating system.

Finally, if you discover that your computer has been infected by ransomware, immediately disconnect it from the Internet, so the virus does not spread to other computers. You should then inform law enforcement authorities and seek assistance from a data security technology professional.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. ransomware n. 勒索病毒 (le4 suo3 bing4 du2) 2. destroy v. 損毀 (sun2 hui3) 3. loophole n. 漏洞 (lou4 dong4) 4. reinstall v. 重灌 (chong2 guan4) 5. malware n. 惡意程式 (e4 yi4 cheng2 shi4)



(Translated by Paul Cooper)

電腦勒索病毒「想哭」五月十五日起肆虐全球，逾一百五十國、至少二十萬部電腦受波及。勒索病毒通常藉由電子郵件及彈出視窗傳播。中毒的電腦會被鎖死，螢幕會跳出字幕，要求使用者用付款，否則一段時間後，電腦中的資料就會損毀。

電腦用戶該如何避免遭勒索病毒攻擊呢？資訊安全專家提供下列五個方式：

首先，隨時更新軟體，使之保持最新狀態。駭客常針對微軟發布的安全漏洞發動攻擊，此次的「想哭」勒索病毒所攻擊的安全性弱點微軟早在今年三月就已發布修補程式，被攻擊的電腦皆未更新修補程式。

第二、民眾必須要安裝防毒軟體。防毒軟體可偵測出病毒並移除惡意程式，而防毒軟體也應隨時更新。

再者，提防可疑email及彈出視窗。電腦病毒多藉釣魚信件及彈出視窗傳播，大眾出於好奇點閱卻因此中毒，因此不要亂點網址。

第四，將資料備份。若資料有備份則不怕被勒索。萬一遭到感染，將電腦作業系統重灌即可。

最後，若發現電腦已遭勒索病毒感染，應立即將網路線拔除，以避免病毒繼續傳播到其他電腦。此外，應通報執法機關，並尋求專業資訊安全技術人員協助。

（台北時報記者林俐凱總合報導）

TRUE OR FALSE

是非題

1. The WannaCry ransomware was released in March.

2. All you need to do to protect yourself against ransomware is to install anti-virus software.

3. There’s no need to fear ransomware if you have installed anti-virus software.

4. If your computer is infected, yoiu should disconnect it from the Internet to stop it infecting other machines, too.

Answers: (1) F; (2) F; (3) F; (4) T