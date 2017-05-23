Japanese retailer Muji has released a new product: a nine square meter prefabricated building called “Muji Hut.” The hut, which will go on sale in August this year in Japan, will cost approximately 3 million Japanese yen (NT$822,000) inclusive of tax.

The hut’s minimalist form is designed to fit into a wide range of environments and, according to the product description, blurs the boundaries between a sustainable house and a vacation home.

Muji Hut comes in three versions made from wood, aluminium and cork designed by celebrated Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, German designer Konstantin Grcic and British designer Jasper Morrison. Each hut is designed with simplicity in mind and to satisfy the basic needs of the owner.

Muji says its product is “not as dramatic as owning a house or a vacation home, but it’s not as basic as going on a trip.” Wether placed in the mountains, by the sea or in a garden, Muji says its hut will seamlessly blend in with the surroundings. At present, the three versions of the Muji Hut are only available for sale within Japan.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

日本無印良品推出了一個九平方米組合屋「Muji Hut」，將於今年八月起在日本開賣，含稅約三百萬元日幣，折合台幣約八十二萬兩千元。

這小屋簡約的形式，適合各種場所，依照品牌描述，這小屋介於永久住宅和度假小屋之間。

「Muji Hut」出自日本知名設計師深澤直人，德國設計師Konstantin Grcic和英國設計師Jasper Morrison的設計，包含木之小屋、鋁之小屋、軟木小屋，每款小屋都簡約，滿足生活的基本配備。

品牌表示：「這不似擁有一棟房子或一間度假屋那麼戲劇化，但也不像去旅行那麼基本。」若把小屋放置於山中、海邊或者花園裡，都能充分與周圍的環境融合。目前這三款小屋僅限定於日本販售。

(自由時報記者涂盈如)