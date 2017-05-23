US stock markets were left heavily bruised after a massive sell-off on Thursday last week, however on Friday technology stocks spearheaded a partial recovery. With problems piling on top of one another for US President Donald Trump, markets are concerned his administration will have difficultly carrying out its program for government.

Stocks in Apple, Amazon and Facebook in addition to other heavyweight tech stock all fell last Thursday, however investors piled back into the market the next day to take advantage of bargain prices. By the end of the day, tech stocks had jumped in value by between 1 and 2 percent which propelled the NASDAQ Composite Index to close up 43.89 points, or 0.73 percent, finishing at 6055.13 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.09 points or 0.27 percent, climbing to 20663.02 points, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 8.69 points, or 0.37 percent, closing up at 2365.72 points.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

美國股市上週四因龐大拋售重挫後，上週五在科技股領軍下收復部分失地。美國總統川普狀況頻頻，令市場憂心他的施政計畫恐難實現，導致股市大跌，但情況似乎回穩。

蘋果公司、亞馬遜公司和臉書等重量級科技股上週四股價都大跌，投資人上週五紛進場撿便宜貨，使得這些股票都勁揚百分之一到百分之二，帶動那斯達克指數上漲四十三點八九點，或百分之零點七三，收在六千零五十五點一三點。

道瓊工業指數上漲五十六點零九點，或百分之零點二七，收在兩萬零六百六十三點零二點；標準普爾五百指數上漲八點六九點，或百分之零點三七，收在兩千三百六十五點七二點。

(中央社)