Taiwan Power Co (Taipower) is interested in tapping the geothermal energy in Green Island. The company is currently planning to drill two wells near Chaorih Hot Spring to conduct tests. If the tests are successful, the company will build a geothermal power plant capable of generating 2000 kilowatts (kW) of electricity by 2020.

According to Lyudao Township Mayor Cheng Wen-jen, Green Island relies solely on its coal-fired power plant for electricity. However, the power plant has grown very old and sometimes does not generate enough electricity for the entire island during the high season. Furthermore, the overhead power lines in the Hot Spring Tribe in the island’s Gongguan Village are yet to be moved underground, making them vulnerable to typhoons, which can cause power outages that last for days.

On Tuesday last week, Taipower representative Lee Wen-bin of the renewable energy department said at a briefing on the island that if the company can obtain permission to carry out well tests, it will build a small geothermal power station capable of generating 200 kW of electricity in the area near Chaorih Hot Spring. The construction will begin in July at the earliest and, if things go smoothly, the power station should begin its trial run next year. During its trial run, the electricity station would be able to provide electricity for all Hot Spring Tribe residents.

Lee also pointed out that if the trial run is successful, the company’s next goal would be to expand the geothermal power project by building a geothermal power plant capable of generating 2000 kW of electricity — which would be enough to support the electricity needs of more than half of the island during peak time — between 2020 and 2021.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. geothermal adj. 地熱的 (di4 re4 de5) 2. coal-fired power plant n. phr. 火力發電廠 (huo3 li4 fa1 dian4 chang3) 3. high season n. phr. 旅遊旺季 (lu3 you2 wang4 ji4) 4. peak time n. phr 尖峰時刻 (jian1 feng1 shi2 ke4)



(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

台灣電力公司有意以綠島作為地熱發電基地，將在朝日溫泉附近鑽鑿兩口試驗井，若是運轉順利，最快在一○九年就能設置兩千瓩的商轉電廠。

綠島鄉長鄭文仁指出，綠島仰賴火力發電，但電廠設備老舊，旅遊旺季就會擔心電力無法供應全島所需；公館村溫泉部落電線尚未地下化，遇到颱風亦有停電多日危機。

上週二代表台電再生能源處赴綠島召開說明會的李文彬表示，若順利取得相關許可證照，台電將會在綠島朝日溫泉附近設置一部兩百瓩級的發電機，預計暑假動工，最快明年試運轉，屆時可供溫泉部落居民用電所需。

李文彬指出，試驗計劃成功，將視地熱產能情況擴大發電規模，於一○九至一一○年間目標設置兩千瓩的商轉電廠，可供綠島尖峰用電達一半以上。

(自由時報記者王秀亭)