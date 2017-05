A: Are you alright, you look tired.

B: I was celebrating a friend’s birthday at a KTV yesterday evening. We were singing songs all through the night, I didn’t return home until morning and then crashed out.

A: No wonder your voice sounds so hoarse.

B: Yup, we sang non-stop for a straight five hours.

A: 你還好嗎?看起來很累的樣子。

B: 昨天晚上為了幫朋友慶生去夜唱,一直到早上才回家睡覺。

A: 難怪你連聲音都啞了。

B: 對啊,畢竟一口氣唱了五個小時啊。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: