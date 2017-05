A: A friend of mine just returned from Vietnam, it’s his third holiday there in less than one year.

B: Wow, sounds like he’s been well and truly bitten by the travel bug.

A: Yep, he’s fallen in love with the scenery, the food and its people. It’s his favorite country in the world.

B: Well then, I’m sold. I really must find the time to go.

A: 我有個朋友剛從越南回來,這是他一年內第三次去越南玩了。

B: 哇,他還真是熱衷旅遊。

A: 對啊,他已經徹底愛上越南的食物和人文自然風景了。全世界他最喜歡的國家就是越南了。

B: 是喔,我聽了也心動了。我一定要找個機會去越南玩。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: