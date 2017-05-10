In recent years, there have been several instances where Kaohsiung’s Love River has changed color, which tends to happen during changes of seasons. On Wednesday last week the section of the river that runs from the Zihyou Bridge along Minzu Road in the city’s Zuoying District turned white, shocking many local residents, who originally thought it was caused by illegal dumping. Kaohsiung City Environmental Protection Bureau collected samples from the river and found no pollutants. Considering that the water was not polluted, and that there are no factories along the river in the area, the bureau concluded that the change of color must have been caused by increased algae in the river. By evening, the river had slowly begun changing back to its normal color.

According to the bureau, there are many algae and microorganisms in the river and certain weather conditions will cause some organisms to thrive. If the organism that is thriving causes water to turn white, the river will turn white. Likewise, if the thriving organism causes water to turn red, then the river will turn red.

Last year the bureau conducted a study on Love River’s algae and water quality in water near Minzu Bridge, Mingcheng Bridge and Jianguo Bridge and found as many as 40 species of algae in the water near Minzu Bridge.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

高雄市愛河近年來發生多次變色現象，尤以季節轉換時期最頻繁，上週三左營區民族路至自由橋段驚傳變成乳白色，民眾一度以為有工廠違法排放，市府環保局現場採樣未發現污染源，且該段沿線沒有工廠，研判應是藻類增生所致，傍晚逐漸恢復正常。

環保局表示，愛河中藻類及微生物非常多，在特殊的氣候條件下，會導致特定的物種增生，若是會形成白色的物種增生，水色就會呈現白色，若是會形成紅色的物種增生，就會呈現紅色。

環保局去年起針對民族橋、明誠橋及建國橋，進行藻類及水質調查結果，發現民族橋測站測得水中藻類多達四十種。

(自由時報記者陳文嬋)