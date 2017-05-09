Airlines are one after the other offering high salaries to entice new recruits. Hot on the heals of a recruitment campaign by EVA Airways to fill 100 new ground staff roles, China Airlines last Friday announced, starting in June, it will begin hiring for 74 new cabin crew positions as its fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft come into service and the airline seeks to harmonize its global network of air routes. The advertised salary for the cabin crew role is a maximum of NT$65,000 per month and the company anticipates the newly-employed flight attendants will start working in October this year.

As regards benefits, China Airlines cabin crew enjoy 123 rest days per year, receive an additional US$5 for each hour of flight time and enjoy discounted airfares in addition to other perks that the airline says are the best in the industry.

China Airlines points out that last year the company took delivery of its tenth Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in addition to adding four Airbus A350 aircraft to its fleet. At the beginning of this year, the airline also took delivery of six Airbus A350s. China Airlines says that the new aircraft not only reduce the overall age its fleet, but they also allow the airline to expand its air routes and increase the number of flights. Furthermore, the airline will be able to operate completely new aircraft on its four main European routes to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Vienna and Rome and operate direct flights without the need for a stopover.

The airline also plans to resume direct flights to London in the fourth quarter of this year to provide added convenience for travelers flying between Europe and Taiwan.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

今日單字 1. fleet n. 機隊 (ji1 dui4) 2. air route n. phr. 航線 (hang2 xian4) 3. benefit n. 福利 (fu2 li4) 4. direct flight n. phr 直飛 (zhi2 fei1)



各家航空業者紛紛祭出高薪搶人；繼長榮航招募百位地勤人員之後，華航上週五宣布，A350全新機隊陸續上線，配合全球航線布局，六月起招募七十四位空服員，月薪（含空勤旅費）達新台幣六萬五千元，預計十月後上線服務。

福利方面，享有保障年休一百二十三天、空勤旅費每小時五美元、員工優待機票等業界最優福利。

華航強調，二○一六年已完成第十架777-300ER交機及四架A350新機交付，二○一七年底前再交機六架A350飛機，不僅帶動華航機隊年輕化，亦促進航網拓展、增加航班，阿姆斯特丹、法蘭克福、維也納、羅馬等四大歐洲航線已全面以新機飛航，直飛不中停。

今年第四季亦規劃復航直飛英國倫敦，方便往返台歐旅客。

(中央社)