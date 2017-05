A: I keep getting attacked by pesky cockroaches while sitting at my desk.

B: Me too. I’ve already killed two today.

A: It must be because everyone eats lunch at their desks.

B: You’re right. Even worse, some of the food people bring in is really smelly.

A: 我在座位上一直被蟑螂騷擾,真的很煩。

B: 我也是。我今天已經殺了兩隻了。

A: 一定是因為大家都直接在座位上吃午餐。

B: 對啊,不只這樣,還有些人會帶一些很難聞的食物進來。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: