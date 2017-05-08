The technology for the URABat, an ultrafast rechargeable aluminum battery developed by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a leading technology research institution in Taiwan, has won a silver medal at the 2017 Edison Awards held in New York on April 20. The URABat was honored in the Energy & Sustainability/Power Source category at the awards.

In the past two years, several private Taiwanese companies have been shortlisted for the awards, which were established in 1987. However this year is the first time that the ITRI has participated in the competition and been recognized with an award.

Developed in collaboration with Stanford University since 2013, the URABat has achieved three breakthroughs, including finding the perfect combination of aluminum and graphite for the battery cell and making a battery cell that can be mass-produced for various needs and to various specifications.

A 48V/1Ah aluminum battery installed in an electric bicycle for road tests acheived a full charge within 6 minutes, 20 times faster than conventional lead-acid batteries. The battery is made of highly stable graphite and aluminum materials and does not combust when damaged.

The development of URABat was published in the journal Nature in 2015, and in 2016 it won the R&D 100 Awards.

“URABat is expected to offer a new power storage alternative that will have a huge impact on the world,” said the head of the ITRI delegation, Dr. Yang Chang-chung, Deputy Division Director of ITRI’s Green Energy and Environment Research Labs.

“There has never been a significant development in battery technology quite like the ITRI,” commented Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.

(CNA, Translated by Lin Lee-kai)

由台灣科技發展重鎮工業技術研究院所研發的「可高速充放電鋁電池」(URABat)，於四月二十日於美國紐約獲得二○一七愛迪生獎「能源與永續」類別銀牌獎。

一九八七年設立的美國愛迪生獎，過去兩年台灣曾有民間企業入圍，今年工研院首次組團參與即獲肯定。

URABat由工研院與史丹福大學自二○一三年起合作開發，已有三項突破，包括找到鋁和石墨作為電池的完美組合，並製造出可以按照各種需求和規格量產的電池。

一個48V/1Ah的鋁電池安裝在電動腳踏車上做實測，在六分鐘內便能充飽電，比一般的鉛酸蓄電池電池要快二十倍。URABat電池由高度穩定的石墨和鋁材製成，因此損壞時不會燃燒。

URABat的研究成果於二○一五年登上《自然》期刊，二○一六年再獲全球百大科技研發獎殊榮。

率團與會的工研院綠能與環境研究所技術副組長楊昌中說：「URABat預期將可為儲能提供新選擇，並對世界產生極大影響。」

愛迪生獎執行董事法蘭克‧波納非立亞則評論說:「電池技術從未曾有像工研院所帶來的如此大幅的進步。」

（中央社）