Prince Harry has said in a new interview that he suffered for years after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, before finally getting help about three years ago at the urging of his elder brother, Prince William.

The candid statement by the prince, in a podcast released on April 17 by The Daily Telegraph, is the latest indication of a shift within the British monarchy toward greater openness, led by a younger generation. The two princes, along with Prince William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are leading a campaign called Heads Together to end stigma around mental illness.

Prince Harry, 32, said that not dealing with the trauma had contributed to years of “total chaos” in his late 20s.

“I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well,” he said.

He added: “I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and all sorts of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle.”

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997, at age 36; she and Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, had divorced the previous year.

In the podcast, Prince Harry said he had tried to cope with the tragedy by not talking about it. “My way of dealing with it was sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum, because why would that help?” he said. He recalled thinking: “‘It’s only going to make you sad; it’s not going to bring her back.’ So from an emotional side, I was like, ‘Right, don’t ever let your emotions be part of anything.’”

Prince Harry, who spent 10 years in the British armed forces and served two tours in Afghanistan, said in the interview that his struggles had consumed much of his 20s. (He was 27 in 2012, when tabloids published images of him naked while partying in Las Vegas, which prompted him to apologize for having “let my family down.”)

The prince also praised the virtues of getting professional help and speaking out about grief.

He added that staying quiet about emotional suffering in distress was “only ever going to make it worse,” and he urged people in such situations to seek help. “You will be surprised, firstly, how much support you get,” he said.

哈利王子在最近一項訪談中說道，在其母黛安娜王妃過世後他痛苦了很多年，直到約三年前在其兄威廉王子敦促下終於尋求心理諮商，才逐漸走出來。

哈利王子坦率的自述，出自四月十七日每日電訊報播客節目中播出的訪談，這顯示近來由年輕一代英國皇室成員所引領的更開放的皇室作風。兩位王子以及威廉王子之妻，劍橋公爵夫人（凱特王妃）所設立的慈善基金會，現正倡導一個名為「同心協力」（Heads Together）的慈善運動，該運動旨在終結對心理疾病之污名化。

現年三十二歲的哈利王子說，對創傷未加處理使得他二十多歲時經歷了好幾年的「全然混亂」。

「我可以很肯定地說，我十二歲時喪母，因而在過去二十年裡，我封閉自己所有的情感，這不但對我的私生活，也對我的工作造成很嚴重的影響，」哈利王子說。

他補充道，「當各種傷痛、謊言、誤解和所有事情由四面八方向你襲來，有無數次我接近徹底崩潰。」

黛安娜王妃於一九九七年八月三十一日因車禍死於法國巴黎，得年三十六歲。她與英國王儲查爾斯王子在前一年離婚。

在這播客訪談中，哈利王子說他曾試圖藉由不去談論它，來處理這個悲劇。「我處理這件事的方式是把頭埋進沙裡，是逃避現實的鴕鳥心態，對於我母親我連想都拒絕去想，因為這樣會有用嗎？」他說道，並回憶那時自己曾想說：「『這只會讓你難過；並不會讓她起死回生。』所以在情感方面，我就像是說，『好，你絕對不能讓任何事有情感成分。』」

哈利王子曾服役英軍十年，並有兩次外派阿富汗服役。他在訪談中說，他的掙扎消耗掉他二十多歲的大半時光。（在二○一二年他二十七歲時，八卦小報公開他在美國拉斯維加斯裸體跑趴的照片，使得他得公開道歉說自己「令家族失望。」）

哈利王子也稱許尋求專業協助，以及將悲傷說出口的益處。

他補充說，對痛苦的情緒避而不談，「只會讓情況變得更糟，」且呼籲人們若遭逢此種情況應尋求幫助。「首先你將會對得到這麼多扶持而感到驚訝」，他說。

